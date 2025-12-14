COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams is now paralyzed and has been abandoned by Kaiser!

William Makis
Dec 14, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams, suffering from Stage 4 Prostate Cancer is now paralyzed and has been abandoned by Kaiser!

Not only did they give him the wrong cancer treatments (Pluvicto + Anktiva), they ignored his “Right to Try” (he should have received Ivermectin, Mebendazole in combination with chemo or Pluvicto)

and have essentially abandoned him at this point. Scott can’t even reach his Kaiser doctors.

This is how cancer patients are treated in America.

I am so frustrated right now…

