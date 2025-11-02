COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
5

BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams has reached out to President Donald Trump to save his life

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Nov 02, 2025
7
5
Share
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams has reached out to President TRUMP as he’s dying of Prostate Cancer

Billionaire doctor Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong @DrPatSoonShiong is offering a potential treatment: Pluvicto + Anktiva, however it won’t work.

I explain why this won’t work and why Scott needs Ivermectin & Mebendazole + Pluvicto instead.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture