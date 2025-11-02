BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams has reached out to President Donald Trump to save his life
Nov 02, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams has reached out to President TRUMP as he’s dying of Prostate Cancer
Billionaire doctor Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong @DrPatSoonShiong is offering a potential treatment: Pluvicto + Anktiva, however it won’t work.
I explain why this won’t work and why Scott needs Ivermectin & Mebendazole + Pluvicto instead.
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes