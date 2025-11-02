BREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams asks President Donald Trump for help as he is dying of Stage 4 Prostate Cancer - now the Oncology charlatans are circling him like sharks and their offers will not work
NEWS: I tried to help Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays and his Stage 4 Prostate Cancer.
Scott quit after 1 month and then attacked me and went out of his way to hurt my family as much as he possibly could.
He also tried to hurt thousands of other cancer patients in the process as well, as he went after my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, used horrible language and pinned those attacks to his X profile.
I forgive him and I truly hope he gets help that works. I want him to overcome his Stage 4 cancer.
But he is being circled and surrounded by charlatans and incompetent Oncologists.
He is now fully relying on mainstream Oncology, which doesn’t work and has no solutions for him.
I pioneered Pluvicto cancer technology 10 years ago, that is being offered to him today by Kaiser of Northern California.
@DrPatSoonShiong is offering Pluvicto + Anktiva. That won’t work. I wish it would but it won’t.
Anktiva is weak and it doesn’t enhance Pluvicto’s mechanism of action.
However, a combination of Pluvicto and high dose Ivermectin + Mebendazole could work, because Ivermectin and Mebendazole are both radiosensitizers that will enhance Pluvicto’s mechanism of action of Lutetium-177 beta emission.
No one, not even President Trump @realDonaldTrump will offer THIS to him, and I believe it’s his ONLY chance.
Why?
Because it breaks the narrative that mainstream Oncology has the answers if we just pour billions of dollars into it and shove AI into the picture. (Just like the Cancer AI Fraud that was presented by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison at the White House)
Do you know who could help cancer patients like Scott Adams? @GovRonDeSantis
and @FLSurgeonGen are the only two leaders in America who are putting full support behind the most cutting edge cancer treatments today.
And I am extremely honored and proud to be able to work with them in advancing Cancer Treatments into the future.
Sorry Scott, the people you seek help from cannot help you.
They don’t have the knowledge, they don’t have the incentive and they will not break the Big Pharma narrative.
They won’t do it for you and they won’t do it for anyone else.
I’m very sad that you are going to have to find this out for yourself.
Thank you for trying Dr. Makis. I have been following you closely for a couple of years and I remember you helping him back in April or May but yet he gave up so quickly. I remember that he was not very gracious either. After that I quit following Scott Adams and like you, I hope he can recover, but I am sad to see this trajectory. Sadly, he’s still continuing to trust the doctors who got him to stage four instead of sticking with a safe, effective, low cost treatment.
You are very kind Dr. Makis, and you love (and forgive) others as yourself, as God commands. God bless you and your family. You are all in our prayers.
this case perfectly exemplifies why chlorine dioxide should be taken off the "quackery" list and put into mainstream medical treatment. It sickens me to continue to see people suffer needlessly, when CD is taking care of cancer all around the globe... quickly, safely, effectively and at a ridiculously low cost.