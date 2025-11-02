NEWS: I tried to help Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays and his Stage 4 Prostate Cancer.

Scott quit after 1 month and then attacked me and went out of his way to hurt my family as much as he possibly could.

He also tried to hurt thousands of other cancer patients in the process as well, as he went after my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, used horrible language and pinned those attacks to his X profile.

I forgive him and I truly hope he gets help that works. I want him to overcome his Stage 4 cancer.

But he is being circled and surrounded by charlatans and incompetent Oncologists.

He is now fully relying on mainstream Oncology, which doesn’t work and has no solutions for him.

I pioneered Pluvicto cancer technology 10 years ago, that is being offered to him today by Kaiser of Northern California.

@DrPatSoonShiong is offering Pluvicto + Anktiva. That won’t work. I wish it would but it won’t.

Anktiva is weak and it doesn’t enhance Pluvicto’s mechanism of action.

However, a combination of Pluvicto and high dose Ivermectin + Mebendazole could work, because Ivermectin and Mebendazole are both radiosensitizers that will enhance Pluvicto’s mechanism of action of Lutetium-177 beta emission.

No one, not even President Trump @realDonaldTrump will offer THIS to him, and I believe it’s his ONLY chance.

Why?

Because it breaks the narrative that mainstream Oncology has the answers if we just pour billions of dollars into it and shove AI into the picture. (Just like the Cancer AI Fraud that was presented by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison at the White House)

Do you know who could help cancer patients like Scott Adams? @GovRonDeSantis

and @FLSurgeonGen are the only two leaders in America who are putting full support behind the most cutting edge cancer treatments today.

And I am extremely honored and proud to be able to work with them in advancing Cancer Treatments into the future.

Sorry Scott, the people you seek help from cannot help you.

They don’t have the knowledge, they don’t have the incentive and they will not break the Big Pharma narrative.

They won’t do it for you and they won’t do it for anyone else.

I’m very sad that you are going to have to find this out for yourself.

Give a gift subscription

Share