BREAKING NEWS: SCANDAL! Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Bureaucrats came to Court with a pre-typed Court Decision before Court Hearing even began!

This confirms Premier Danielle Smith's team is waging a coordinated war on terminally ill Cancer patients & Ivermectin

We were still in a Court Hearing when Danielle Smith’s team put out this hit job in her favourite newspaper! (10:55am, Aug.15, 2025). How did they know the College’s Application wouldn’t get thrown out for being fraudulent?

“Legal case against ex-doctor”

There was no legal case. The College showed up with ZERO documents, except the pre-written Court Decision, which they didn’t get (probably because the Judge was nervous seeing so many members of the Public and my supporters in the Courtroom), so the Judge had to cross parts of it out before he signed it (Justice Yamauchi).

Yes, the College of Physicians had the Court Decision already typed up and printed and brought it with them before the August 15 Court Hearing even began.

Do I have to spell out what that means?





