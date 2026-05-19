BREAKING NEWS: PEDIATRIC CANCER Waitlist has been launched!

If you have a child with cancer and you are interested in repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Mebendazole



You can email us and get priority placement!

More big announcements to come!

NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC COMING SOON!! (JUNE)

Email: info@makisw.com

http://x.com/MakisMedicine

https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/

Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites

NO WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud)

Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters

We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!

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