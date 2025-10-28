BREAKING NEWS: Our preliminary investigation has revealed who is threatening to "Retract" our FENBENDAZOLE in Cancer Paper! Oncologist Maurie Markman MD, President of City of Hope Cancer Centers
Oncologist Maurie Markman MD, President of City of Hope Cancer Centers is attempting to CENSOR and SABOTAGE our peer reviewed published work on Fenbendazole in Cancer, threatening to “retract” our paper on the basis of fraudulent allegations!
Can everyone help me find his Big Pharma funding & conflicts?
He is still pushing COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Boosters in 2025, and toxic HPV Vaccines
He is a pro Big Pharma, vaccine zealot.
Maurie Markman Email: maurie.markman@ctca-hope.com
Maurie Markman Phone: 1-877-524-4673
Caner is a huge profit money maker for Big Pharma. They can not have you curing cancer with repurposed drugs that have no patent potential. They will come after you hard. Why do you think they built all the cancer centres before covid. They knew the c v d v x e e n would create turbo cancers (it was in the trials they ran). Lord god our father please take care of Dr. William Makis and those fighting evil. Amen!
