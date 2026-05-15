BREAKING NEWS: Our paper: “Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis” has won an Award as "Top Viewed Article"
BREAKING NEWS: Our paper: “Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis”
just won the Award for “Top Viewed Article!”
I am shocked but honored!
Congratulations to my amazing co-authors:
Dr.Peter McCullough: @P_McCulloughMD
Nicolas Hulscher: @NicHulscher
Dr.Roger Hodkinson
Congratulations to all the doctors who helped Dr Makis win his award.
Congratulations Dr. Makis!💜💜💜