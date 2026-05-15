BREAKING NEWS: Our paper: “Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis”



just won the Award for “Top Viewed Article!”

I am shocked but honored!



Congratulations to my amazing co-authors:



Dr.Peter McCullough: @P_McCulloughMD

Nicolas Hulscher: @NicHulscher

Dr.Roger Hodkinson

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