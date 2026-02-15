BREAKING NEWS: Our LEGAL FUND has surpassed over $310,000!!



On Feb.18 we will square off against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Court!



Premier Danielle Smith is attempting to:



1. Criminalize Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole

2. Punish 8400+ Cancer patients

3. Punish 100+ children with Cancer

4. Criminalize “Right to Try” for Cancer patients

5. Destroy my Cancer work & Research

6. Impede my ability to work in FLORIDA as a licensed Florida Physician (they spent 3 months sabotaging my Florida License Application but failed)



Premier Danielle Smith’s team has stolen over $200,000 from us after freezing my Stripe accounts and Bank accounts throughout 2025 and 2026 and extorting me and my family.



Our Legal Fund is: http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD



Please donate if you can and if you support my work.



Every dollar goes to my incredible lawyer Catherine Christensen (Valour Law) who has singlehandedly crushed Danielle Smith’s legal team so far, at every step!



Come to Court to see the absolute WAR that Danielle Smith’s Alberta Government is waging against Cancer patients and children with Cancer!



It will be MAYHEM in Court!

God bless you all for your support!

CONTACT INFO

Email: info@makisw.com

http://x.com/MakisMedicine

https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/

Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites

No WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud)

No Zoom available at this time

Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters

