COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
6h

WONDERFULL NEWS! Our fight is far from over, however. These globalist parasites must be excised from Canada and the entire western hemisphere. Too few people know and understand the threat to national autonomy and the survival of humanity as a species posed by the "Elites".

Thanks for all you have done, Dr. Makis. Your struggle is the struggle of every actual human being on the planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann's avatar
Ann
6h

Keep up the good fight good against evil!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture