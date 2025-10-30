BREAKING NEWS: Our Legal Fund GiveSendGO has surpassed $300,000! This is the largest fundraising for any persecuted doctor in Canada!

(my Alberta medical license #023044 is currently being illegally held hostage by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s govt and is being used to threaten and extort my family in violation of section 346 and 465 of the Criminal Code of Canada)

Last year, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith launched a vicious WAR against Terminally ill Cancer patients and Ivermectin.

She has repeatedly tried to criminalize Ivermectin.

It remains the worst political decision in Canadian history.

Here is a Timeline of Premier Danielle Smith’s WAR against cancer patients and my persecution:

Aug.1, 2024 - I started helping Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.

Aug.4, 2024 - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her College of Physicians Leader Scott McLeod sent two armed Edmonton Police officers to my house to intimidate my wife and children on a Sunday afternoon

Oct.9, 2024 - My wife filed a criminal complaint against Danielle Smith’s College of Physicians thugs with Edmonton Police for extortion & threats

Oct.10, 2024 - My wife filed a criminal complaint with RCMP against Danielle Smith’s College thugs

Nov.14, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s lawyer Mark Jackson threatened me privately with imprisonment if I didn’t pay him $10,000. Danielle Smith’s Chief of Staff @FreeAlbertaRob denied involvement.

Dec.9, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s lawyer Mark Jackson filed an application to have me imprisoned for 83 days for not paying their extortion demands

Dec.15, 2024 - I started a GiveSendGo Legal Fund

Jan.9, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s thugs Mark Jackson (AHS) and Scott McLeod (CPSA) applied to have my Stripe account frozen and raided for $142,000, to bankrupt me and stop me from helping cancer patients

Feb, 2025 - Stripe and GiveSendGo froze my accounts and informed me Danielle Smith’s thugs intended to steal $142,000 from them

Feb.10, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s thug Scott McLeod privately threatened to come after my social media, told me to delete my accounts “or else”

Feb.14-18, 2025 - My Twitter / X account was hacked and all my Ivermectin Cancer testimonials were deleted

Mar.5, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s lawyer Mark Jackson threatened to have me imprisoned unless I pay him $10000. I paid him $10,000 at his @FieldLaw office

Mar.13, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s lawyer Mark Jackson threatened to have me imprisoned unless I pay him another $45,000. I pay him $45,000, and Court Application to have me imprisoned is cancelled.

May.8, 2025 - Stripe completed a $142,815 raid on my account and gave the stolen funds to Danielle Smith’s team (Mark Jackson, Scott McLeod).

June 24, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s College of Physicians Leader Scott McLeod posted an article on College website attacking terminally ill cancer patients, falsely claiming Ivermectin is “dangerous” and defaming and smearing me

Jul.6, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s team stole an additional $45,792 from my Stripe Account, a month later the Court ordered it returned to me.

Aug.15, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s College of Physicians Leader Scott McLeod committed fraud in Court while attacking me, attacking cancer patients and attacking Ivermectin, then tried to force Justice Yamauchi to sign a pre-written Court Decision in the Court Hearing that he and his lawyer had rigged.

Sep.11, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s College of Physicians Leader Scott McLeod resigns his 8 year, 6-figure job at the College, after he was caught committing Court fraud on Aug.15.

Nov.2025 - We are dragging Danielle Smith’s lawyers back to Alberta’s Supreme Court (Court of Appeal) to have the Aug.15 Court Hearing overturned for Court Fraud and extensive violations of Alberta Rules of Court.

This is just a fraction of what Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has done to hurt thousands of terminally cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try” Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole

This is the level of persecution I have faced from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Canada’s “most conservative” politician.

Thank you all for your incredible support in fighting these corrupt politicians, lawyers and bureaucrats!

WE WILL PREVAIL!

You can donate to our Legal fund:

