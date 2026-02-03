BREAKING NEWS: Our Ivermectin Cancer success stories are being heavily SUPPRESSED on X right now!! Big Pharma is attacking with a massive spam operation to drown us out...William MakisFeb 03, 20261824433ShareBREAKING NEWS: Our Ivermectin Cancer success stories are being heavily SUPPRESSED on X right now!!Last time this happened, Big Pharma was pumping Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong @DrPatrick and his “ANKTIVA” Bioshield “miracle cure”, which was given to Scott Adams (Result: Scott Adams died 2 months later).Now Big Pharma is spamming a mouse Pancreatic Cancer study by Spanish Researcher Mariano Barbacid with over 1 million Twitter accounts paid to pump it everywhere.There is a WAR on Cancer patients and Big Pharma is doing everything to STOP IVERMECTIN, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole from destroying the Cancer Drug Cartel and helping millions of cancer patients....Well...it’s not going to work! SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare1824433Share
Sounds about right. Satanists want you dead not cured...but will take ever penny from you in the meantime.
Not surprising with tens of billions on the line. What’s shocking is they know they’re going to kill millions with drugs that don’t work in order to make their billions and they just don’t give a rats ass. so sad!