BREAKING NEWS: Our Ivermectin Cancer Clientele has just reached 7500 Cancer patients!!
We have been helping cancer patients from around the world for 500 days now!
From USA to Dubai to Australia, to Japan, to Brazil, to Montenegro...
7500 Cancer patients including 100 CHILDREN
We have the world’s largest cutting edge Cancer Program, utilizing the most promising repurposed drugs: Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole & more
There is nothing like it anywhere in the world!
Coming soon to Florida...
Thank you all for your incredible support !!
God bless you all...
"Coming soon to Florida".... Fantastic! Can't wait to hear the details on that! Your life must be so overwhelming! What a fighter!
Congratulations!!! 🎉🍾🎊🎈 Dr Makis God bless 🙏🙏🙏