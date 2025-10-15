BREAKING NEWS: One of my online harassers is wanted by RCMP Police and has a warrant out for his arrest!

He may be ARMED, so please DO NOT ENGAGE in any way.

He had an active Twitter account but he has wiped it clean in the past 24 hours! From Grok: “

@SeriouslyBert appears to be an alias for Daryl Grant MacAskill, a blogger with a criminal history who operates Gangsterism Out to target individuals and companies with unsubstantiated claims, as detailed in a 2025 court ruling against him.”

These are the types of individuals that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government hires to attack terminally ill cancer patients

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith govt lawyer Mark Jackson has been overseeing the creation of fake websites, fake email accounts, defrauding of cancer patients and hiring of thugs to harass and abuse cancer patients we are helping.

Another one of these thugs, Scott McLeod, the head of Alberta College of Physicians, Alberta’s only Medical Board, recently RESIGNED after being caught committing FRAUD in Court and lying about Ivermectin safety.

We are looking to pursue criminal charges against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s bureaucrats and lawyers who are doing this.

We are also looking to potentially pursue criminal charges against Alberta Judge Justice Keith D Yamauchi who conspired with Scott McLeod, Mark Jackson and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team to commit Court Fraud in a failed attempt to criminalize Ivermectin through a rigged Court Hearing held on August 15, 2025.

We will be dragging them back to Court of Appeal in the coming weeks to explain their activities as they violated many Alberta Rules of Court in the process.

These people are mentally deranged and extremely dangerous!

