COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
5h

I cant believe what Im reading, omg, those people are deranged and to steal money from cancer patients is simply demonic. I am praying for you and your family Dr Makis, please stay safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn Flowers's avatar
Robyn Flowers
5h

Just the fact they have “pronouns” says it all🙄🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture