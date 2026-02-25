COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hayat's avatar
Hayat
4h

Why does Dr. Makis believe that his protocol work better along with chemo. I heard Many testimonies with stage 4 cancer that took ivermectin and fenbendazole without chemo and became cancer free.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
4h

Thanks for sharing Dr. Makis!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture