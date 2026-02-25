BREAKING NEWS: New International Source for Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole (safe shipping to anywhere in the world, based in South Africa)William MakisFeb 25, 202677204ShareI am sharing it for those Cancer patients in our Group, especially in EUROPE, who are struggling with access to Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole.Contact:SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare77204Share
Why does Dr. Makis believe that his protocol work better along with chemo. I heard Many testimonies with stage 4 cancer that took ivermectin and fenbendazole without chemo and became cancer free.
Thanks for sharing Dr. Makis!