BREAKING NEWS: National Cancer Institute Launches Preclinical Ivermectin Cancer Study Amid Florida Support
My Take…
This makes it much more difficult for incompetent doctors and PhDs to attack Ivermectin as just a “horse dewormer”, if the National Cancer Institute is now backing it.
My only fear is they will do something to discredit it. They simply are no longer trusted. Give me anecdotal proof over rigged studies any day.
Now they want to make it look like their doing something good. They cause the problem, suppress the truth and then act like they have the solution. It’s all part of their sick agenda. They murdered millions and maimed billions. When will people stand in unity and take out the government & affiliates pushing for Agenda 2030 🧐