BREAKING NEWS: My lawyer has received over 1000 emails and letters of support!

Thank you everyone! Please keep them coming!



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team spent 3 months sabotaging my Florida Medical License Application. But they failed! (thank God)



Danielle Smith assigned her corrupt AHS and CPSA lawyers to handle certain document submissions to the Florida Board of Medicine. They also tried to commit fraud in Court on Jan.14, 2026 and tried to stop the Florida Board of Medicine from meeting and voting but my lawyer completely destroyed them in Court!

(they came to Court with fraudulent documents)



Danielle Smith’s team is furious and they don’t know what to do right now

If you support my Cancer work, work with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole, or you support medical freedom, please send a short email of support to my Legal Counsel (by tomorrow):



paralegal@valourlegalactioncentre.org



We are facing Danielle Smith’s healthcare mafia in Court on Feb.18 in Edmonton Courthouse, where we hope to put a final nail in the coffin of these criminals so they can’t abuse good doctors again!!



You can also DONATE to: http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD



for my Legal Counsel Catherine Christensen who is singlehandedly destroying Danielle Smith’s healthcare pedo-mafia in Alberta (the same people who give medical licenses to child sex abusers and put them back in our communities)



Thank you everyone for your support!



Every short email of support will help!



My lawyer Catherine will drop a HUGE document brick on the Judge’s desk later this week!

God bless you all!!

CONTACT INFO

Email: info@makisw.com

http://x.com/MakisMedicine

https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/

Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites

No Zoom available at this time

