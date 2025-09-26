BREAKING NEWS: My colleague, Edmonton, Alberta Doctor Dr.Darren Markland has DIED SUDDENLY at age 54. Darren was one of my biggest attackers on Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS: My colleague, Edmonton Doctor Dr. Darren Markland has DIED SUDDENLY at age 54.
Darren was one of my biggest attackers on X and abused and defamed me for helping cancer patients and for raising concerns about COVID-19 Vaccines and AHS corruption.
Darren celebrated when my Cancer Clients were attacked with a fraudulent Court attack on Aug.15 and he hoped that our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic would be permanently closed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “It’s about time”, he said recently, a month before his death.
Darren was an ICU doctor who Ventilated and gave Remdesivir to thousands of Albertans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darren was also one of Alberta’s biggest supporters and promoters of COVID-19 Vaccines. He influenced thousands of Albertans into taking the mRNA jabs.
We were complete opposites, yet I was still shocked and very sad to hear about his sudden death.
Darren was a cyclist and athlete, he was very physically active.
Working in the ICU and being a believer, he would have had every booster and would have taken all 10 recommended COVID-19 Vaccines.
The Official story is that he died in a mountain biking accident 2 hours west of Edmonton in a rugged mountainous area.
So many times I raised concerns about athletic COVID-19 Vaccinated Canadian doctors dying suddenly while exercising and was attacked and abused mercilessly for it.
I stopped tracking Canadian doctor sudden deaths, as no one seemed to care.
I wish he had lived to see the error of his ways as a doctor and turned his life around to do good for Albertans.
Everyone deserves a second chance to start doing what’s right.
Darren and I never met. I wish we had met and talked. We worked a few blocks from each other. I passed by his workplace, Royal Alexandra hospital all the time. We may have gotten along.
Rest in peace, Darren. May God grant you mercy.
People like him clearly believe they are the annointed ones who 'follow the science'. In reality they are the ones who just believe the dominant money making cult ideology without question ie the opposite of science. It is sad when their beliefs kill them, if it was indeed too many vaccines, but these people are also quite dangerous. My daughter's biggest wish is that there was a genuine 'red pill' which could be administered to the deluded so that they achieve total perspective and full knowledge of the error of their ways. Good fantasy.
Sad...we can't save them all...SOOOO Many Brainwashed Covidians...Darren sounds like the 30% that we cannot be saved, only GOD can: Still worth a watch to see how totalitarians brainwash the masses with "Mass Formation Psychosis"... Dr. Darren's case it simply may have been the $$$$$$$....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UjFHswbEfnez/
Professor Mattias Desmet, a Belgian psychologist with a master’s degree in statistics, gained worldwide recognition toward the end of 2021, when he presented the concept of “MASS FORMATION” as an explanation for the absurd and irrational behavior we were seeing with regard to the COVID pandemic and its countermeasures... "Mass formation is a form of mass hypnosis that emerges when specific conditions are met, and almost always precede the rise of totalitarian systems. Four central conditions that need to exist in order for mass formation to arise are widespread loneliness and lack of social bonding, which leads to experiencing life as meaningless, which leads to widespread free-floating anxiety and discontent, which leads to widespread free-floating frustration and aggression, which results in feeling out of control. Under mass formation, a population enters a hypnotic-type trance that makes them willing to sacrifice anything, including their lives and their freedom. Key strategies to disrupt the mass formation process are to speak out against it and to practice nonviolent resistance. Dissenting voices keep totalitarian systems from deteriorating into abject inhumanity where people are willing to commit heinous atrocities. Ultimately, “totalitarianism” refers to the ambition of the system. It wants to eliminate the ability of individual choice, and in so doing, it destroys the core of what it is to be human. The quicker a system destroys the individual, the sooner the system collapses"