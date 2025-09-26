BREAKING NEWS: My colleague, Edmonton Doctor Dr. Darren Markland has DIED SUDDENLY at age 54.

Darren was one of my biggest attackers on X and abused and defamed me for helping cancer patients and for raising concerns about COVID-19 Vaccines and AHS corruption.

Darren celebrated when my Cancer Clients were attacked with a fraudulent Court attack on Aug.15 and he hoped that our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic would be permanently closed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “It’s about time”, he said recently, a month before his death.

Darren was an ICU doctor who Ventilated and gave Remdesivir to thousands of Albertans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darren was also one of Alberta’s biggest supporters and promoters of COVID-19 Vaccines. He influenced thousands of Albertans into taking the mRNA jabs.

We were complete opposites, yet I was still shocked and very sad to hear about his sudden death.

Darren was a cyclist and athlete, he was very physically active.

Working in the ICU and being a believer, he would have had every booster and would have taken all 10 recommended COVID-19 Vaccines.

The Official story is that he died in a mountain biking accident 2 hours west of Edmonton in a rugged mountainous area.

So many times I raised concerns about athletic COVID-19 Vaccinated Canadian doctors dying suddenly while exercising and was attacked and abused mercilessly for it.

I stopped tracking Canadian doctor sudden deaths, as no one seemed to care.

I wish he had lived to see the error of his ways as a doctor and turned his life around to do good for Albertans.

Everyone deserves a second chance to start doing what’s right.

Darren and I never met. I wish we had met and talked. We worked a few blocks from each other. I passed by his workplace, Royal Alexandra hospital all the time. We may have gotten along.

Rest in peace, Darren. May God grant you mercy.

