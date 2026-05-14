Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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James Culver's avatar
James Culver
4h

I am truly impressed with your resilience and determination to fight back against those who would thwart your efforts. Keep up the good work! I wish you all the best as you open your clinic in Florida, the land of the free and home of the brave.

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In2ition's avatar
In2ition
4h

Maybe you could put up a one page website that states there is a flurry of fraudulent websites so when people look you up on Google they can be directed to the real Dr. Makis wherever you want them to go. God Bless you and protect you for your soulful dedication and passion to help humanity.

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