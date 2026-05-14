BREAKING NEWS: MORE Fraudulent websites suspended after we took legal action!
BREAKING NEWS: MORE Fraudulent websites suspended after we took legal action!
These websites have been defrauding cancer patients using my stolen photos, name and credentials.
More recent suspensions:
http://drmakismd.com (suspended May 13)
http://makishealthsolutions.com (suspended May 13)
http://william4makis.com (suspended May 13)
http://willaim2makis.com (suspended May 13)
http://wmcareconsult.online (suspended May 12)
http://makiswellnessstore.life (suspended May 1)
http://makiscancerconsult.com (suspended Apr 30)
http://mcgillmed.life (suspended)
http://drmakisw.net (suspended)
http://makismedcare.online (suspended)
http://makisw.net (suspended)
http://cancerline.life (suspended)
Reported and Pending suspension:
http://drmakis.life
http://makiswmed.life
I don’t have a website and NEVER HAVE.
If you find any others, please let me know.
These websites are funded either by Big Pharma directly or by their paid for Alberta government bureaucrats and lawyers in order to hurt cancer patients who seek options
and discourage them from exercising their “Right to Try” with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.
Once cancer patients are victimized by these government Big Pharma agents like
@ABDanielleSmith , they are reluctant to continue.
These are very evil, cruel people and we will continue to pursue every legal avenue available.
I am also NOT on Facebook or Telegram or TikTok.
However, those fraudulent imposter accounts will require stronger legal action.
If you know a way to take down Facebook frauds, please let me know!
NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC is coming soon! (JUNE)
God bless!
I am truly impressed with your resilience and determination to fight back against those who would thwart your efforts. Keep up the good work! I wish you all the best as you open your clinic in Florida, the land of the free and home of the brave.
Maybe you could put up a one page website that states there is a flurry of fraudulent websites so when people look you up on Google they can be directed to the real Dr. Makis wherever you want them to go. God Bless you and protect you for your soulful dedication and passion to help humanity.