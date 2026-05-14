BREAKING NEWS: MORE Fraudulent websites suspended after we took legal action!





These websites have been defrauding cancer patients using my stolen photos, name and credentials.



More recent suspensions:



http://drmakismd.com (suspended May 13 )

http://makishealthsolutions.com (suspended May 13 )

http://william4makis.com (suspended May 13 )

http://willaim2makis.com (suspended May 13 )

http://wmcareconsult.online (suspended May 12 )



http://makiswellnessstore.life (suspended May 1)

http://makiscancerconsult.com (suspended Apr 30)

http://mcgillmed.life (suspended)

http://drmakisw.net (suspended)

http://makismedcare.online (suspended)

http://makisw.net (suspended)

http://cancerline.life (suspended)





Reported and Pending suspension:



http://drmakis.life

http://makiswmed.life





I don’t have a website and NEVER HAVE.



If you find any others, please let me know.



These websites are funded either by Big Pharma directly or by their paid for Alberta government bureaucrats and lawyers in order to hurt cancer patients who seek options



and discourage them from exercising their “Right to Try” with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.



Once cancer patients are victimized by these government Big Pharma agents like

@ABDanielleSmith , they are reluctant to continue.



These are very evil, cruel people and we will continue to pursue every legal avenue available.



I am also NOT on Facebook or Telegram or TikTok.



However, those fraudulent imposter accounts will require stronger legal action.



If you know a way to take down Facebook frauds, please let me know!



NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC is coming soon! (JUNE)



God bless!

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