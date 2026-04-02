Here is a fantastic example of how Cancer patients who are using repurposed drugs are being attacked and targeted by Big Pharma assets like “Midwestern Doctor”

Let me respond to this:

I have never told any cancer patient to take on Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole as a “sole treatment” or by themselves. This is a lie. I have never told any patient to “skip” conventional Cancer treatments. I have never “sensationalized” repurposed drugs as a “panacea” There are no “a lot of other doctors treating cancer with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole”, or Cancer patients would be able to find them easily. They don’t exist, or if they do, they certainly don’t have the expertise or experience to draw attention to their “work”. There is a massive markup on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, everyone is selling it (who exactly??? I can only think of Wellness Company and 2nd Smartest Person in the world Substack). I am the ONLY person who talks about Indiamart and 10 cent Ivermectin and 20 cent Mebendazole. BP Life Fenbendazole is also very, very cheap.

Midwestern Doctor is a pathological liar and a ruthless manipulator.

He is also a complete Fraud.

Midwestern Doctor threatened me privately and said that if I continue posting Ivermectin Cancer success stories, more “bad things” will happen to me and that attacks against me will “escalate”. So much for “Health freedom”.

I am 100% certain Midwestern Doctor is a Big Pharma asset, controlled opposition masquerading as a “Health Freedom Advocate”. Anonymous - how convenient.

I don’t go around attacking others, even though I certainly could point out that:

Wellness Company $600 Ivermectin/Mebendazole - most expensive on the market, and a product I would never buy for my family.

Pierre Kory’s “Leading Edge” Clinic Ivermectin Cancer Consultations - $2500+

Dr.Kathleen Ruddy Ivermectin “Clinical Trial” - $3000+

Arizona Cancer Clinics - $10,000 to $200,000+

I also don’t point out that NO ONE ELSE has any Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole Cancer success stories.

Most people can figure these things out on their own.

However, since I see an increase in attacks on Cancer patients recently, especially by people in the “Health Freedom Movement”, I am no longer going to hold back or play “nice”.

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