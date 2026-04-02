COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Michelle Alber's avatar
Michelle Alber
4d

Don't hold back Dr Makis. Call out cowards like 'Mid Western Doctor.' You stand for the Truth.

Openness and transparency are cornerstones of how you operate.

Challenge this Coward and others to show their face, so the World can get a good look at them. Cowards like this need to ..put up or shut up. Challenge them to show themselves and provide the evidence of their claims.

History will show that you stood up for the Truth, and a patient's right to try. You are a pioneer, making a real difference in saving lives, and providing hope for so many cancer patients already deemed hopeless cases by mainstream oncology.

All around the world, we love, love, love reading your success stories. They give hope to cancer patients, their families and advocates everywhere.

Cheering you on and sharing your stories, from Australia.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
4d

You must be over the target if youre getting flak.

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