BREAKING NEWS: MEBENDAZOLE PATENT for CANCER Treatment Uncovered!



You know those low IQ people (including many doctors) who use the term “dewormer”?



Mebendazole is an “animal dewormer” like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.



On Sep.7, 2021, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD secured a patent for MEBENDAZOLE for this use:



1. Repurposed for Glioblastoma Therapy



(as an oral drug mebendazole polymorph C is a superior form, and it reaches the brain and brain tumors in effective concentrations)



2. May also be used for therapy of other cancers, as well as a chemo-preventative agent.



The title of the patent: “Mebendazole Polymorph for Treatment and Prevention of Tumors”



I will let that sink in.



This is what I have been working with for the past 2 years.



Everyone who has attacked me up to now, none of them ever talk about this Patent.



The WAR on terminally ill cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try” is real and very EVIL



If you see anyone attacking me, you will know why.

