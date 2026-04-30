COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
2h

Thank you for being one of the few doctors who are not willing to sell out all of humanity to big pharma for blood money!

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Nish Inani's avatar
Nish Inani
2h

Hi Dr. Makis @makisw my wife has Hodgkins Lymphoma. I am trying to follow you on your official instagram (follow request sent by username thebrowncanadian ) as its set to private.

I’ve emailed you on your official email with the email titled “Wife’s Biopsy confirmed NSHL”. Please get back to me as soon as possible! We are currently following your high grade dosage protocol as we are stage 3-4.

Thank you Dr. Makis. God bless you and your family.

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