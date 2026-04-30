BREAKING NEWS: Mayo Clinic is offering me an “Executive Director” position for up to $400k



Oh and they’re not the only one. My email inbox is suddenly filling up with Executive job offers from several big Pharmaceutical companies.



So this is what I get for helping 9000+ Cancer patients with Ivermectin & Mebendazole and leading the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world?



After talking about a New Florida Cancer Clinic?

If they can’t sabotage me, they’ll just buy me out?

I have to admit, it is mildly amusing.

Ten years ago, I may have jumped at something like this. It’s almost tailor made for me.



But at this stage of my life...can’t say I felt even a hint of temptation. They really don’t know me very well



Sorry, Mayo Clinic.

I’m building a Cancer Center in Florida.

It’s going to be a bit different from yours.

Give a gift subscription

Share