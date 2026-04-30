BREAKING NEWS: Mayo Clinic is offering me an "Executive Director" position for up to $400k. They don't want me to open a New Florida Cancer Clinic?
BREAKING NEWS: Mayo Clinic is offering me an “Executive Director” position for up to $400k
Oh and they’re not the only one. My email inbox is suddenly filling up with Executive job offers from several big Pharmaceutical companies.
So this is what I get for helping 9000+ Cancer patients with Ivermectin & Mebendazole and leading the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world?
After talking about a New Florida Cancer Clinic?
If they can’t sabotage me, they’ll just buy me out?
I have to admit, it is mildly amusing.
Ten years ago, I may have jumped at something like this. It’s almost tailor made for me.
But at this stage of my life...can’t say I felt even a hint of temptation. They really don’t know me very well
Sorry, Mayo Clinic.
I’m building a Cancer Center in Florida.
It’s going to be a bit different from yours.
Thank you for being one of the few doctors who are not willing to sell out all of humanity to big pharma for blood money!
Hi Dr. Makis @makisw my wife has Hodgkins Lymphoma. I am trying to follow you on your official instagram (follow request sent by username thebrowncanadian ) as its set to private.
I’ve emailed you on your official email with the email titled “Wife’s Biopsy confirmed NSHL”. Please get back to me as soon as possible! We are currently following your high grade dosage protocol as we are stage 3-4.
Thank you Dr. Makis. God bless you and your family.