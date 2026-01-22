BREAKING NEWS: Massachusetts Doctor caught trying to bribe my Sub.stack subscribers to file fake complaints and engage in sabotage!!



Dr. Jung Hoon Son MD, a Pathologist in Cambridge, MA was caught trying to bribe one of my Sub.stack subscribers!



He has been caught writing:



"I got nothing to hide, here to call out fraud as fraud. My name is on every report filed" (this guy is filing fake reports)



"I'm just saying if you whistleblow Makis, you'll be rewarded handsomely"



I think his objective is to eliminate Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Cancer success stories from being posted on Sub.stack.



This is the type of low life scum, human garbage that terminally ill cancer patients face (as if their battles weren't difficult enough!)



He seems to have deleted his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts recently.

