Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IdahoJoe's avatar
IdahoJoe
1h

Absolutely OUTSTANDING!!! Big Pharma's days are numbered!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Angela Shuler's avatar
Angela Shuler
1h

Yay!! Praying for your health and safety so that others may benefit from your dedication.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture