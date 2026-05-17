BREAKING NEWS: “Makis Health” is currently the #2 Rising Health substack in the world!

We’ve endured a multi-month, Big Pharma funded operation that attempted to undermine our substack with hit pieces, fake subscribers posting negative comments, etc...



and I’m happy to report that we are stronger than ever, with a rapidly growing global audience!

Cancer Patients need access to newest cutting edge Cancer Research, educational materials and cancer success stories



and every Cancer patient has a “Right to Try”



Repurposed Drugs like Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are revolutionizing Cancer Care like nothing else, and Cancer patients need access to information that could save their lives.



Why would anyone try to block Cancer patients from getting information about repurposed drugs?



Thank you for your incredible support, that has resulted in us being one of the top in the world!

(We are #2 Rising and #3 OVERALL).

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