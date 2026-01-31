My Take…
If you saw any of these posts over the past 2 days, you witnessed the largest Big Pharma SPAM Operation since COVID-19 Vaccines.
And no one is calling it out…
This garbage was spammed on 958,000 Twitter posts so far.
Small influencer accounts. Millions of likes. Millions of views. All FAKE.
How do I know it’s all fake?
Ian Copeland got 130,000 likes on his spam post and that low IQ Big Pharma bot never gets more than a few hundred likes on ANY post.
I tend to ratio him 10:1, even 100:1 and it’s always entertaining.
So what’s the story? A combination of three big pharma drugs “cured” Pancreatic Cancer in mice. A nice nothing story.
Ivermectin did that in 2004. 22 years ago!
Mebendazole did that in 2002. 24 years ago!
So why was the entire world spammed with this garbage within 48 hours?
95 million views on one post
28.6 million views on another post
Calls for “Nobel prize”, “Cancer cured” and other such nonsense?
958000 Twitter posts on a nothing cancer story?
Who paid for this shit?
My Two Theories:
1. Big Pharma is beta testing a massive spamming network and we are about to be hit with another pandemic or black swan event that will require us all to be convinced to take some new drug or vaccine OR
2. Big Pharma is so concerned about Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole collapsing their $200 billion annual Cancer Drug Market, that they’ve decided to “dilute” and “drown” out all posts about Ivermectin and Cancer with other bogus “cancer cures” they will spam across all their assets. And this was the first one of many to come…
Either way, this is one of the most sinister things I’ve seen affect Cancer patients since the world was convinced to take COVID-19 Vaccines because they were “safe and effective”.
It probably only gets worse from here…
Discussion about this post
No posts
The numbers are highly suspicious. Big Pharma is desperate to stop the collapse of its cancer drug market. They are aware of the momentum that is picking up speed with your dedicated efforts to spread the word of repurposed drugs and the clinics you are opening. There is no reason for any one of us to believe that Big Pharma has honest intentions in finding cures for cancer. We know their playbook. Thank you for being our eyes and ears. More games to come. Keeping my eyes wide open.
Doctor thank you and all the “real “ doctors who came forward and continue to work for the well being of humanity. Stay strong my friend and remember we love you!!!!And let god always protect you and your family with his light.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏