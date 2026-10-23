Join me this weekend at a LIVE EVENT with MAHA-endorsed Congressional Candidate and US Marine Vic Mellor along with Canadian Physician hero Dr.Mark Trozzi:



CANCER: Are there more options than you’ve been told??



Hear about emerging cancer research, repurposed medicines and questions patients deserve to ask.



It’s very rare now that I do a LIVE event, the last one I did was with my friend Shannon Joy in Rochester NY which was a huge success!



JOIN us in South Kingstown on Saturday Oct.24, 5-7pm and Cranston on Sunday Oct.25, 12-3pm.



It will be awesome!

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