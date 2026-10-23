Join me this weekend at a LIVE EVENT with MAHA-endorsed Congressional Candidate and US Marine Vic Mellor along with Canadian Physician hero Dr.Mark Trozzi:
CANCER: Are there more options than you’ve been told??
Hear about emerging cancer research, repurposed medicines and questions patients deserve to ask.
It’s very rare now that I do a LIVE event, the last one I did was with my friend Shannon Joy in Rochester NY which was a huge success!
JOIN us in South Kingstown on Saturday Oct.24, 5-7pm and Cranston on Sunday Oct.25, 12-3pm.
It will be awesome!
I cannot believe you’re coming here. You’re going to be a few miles away from where we live. I’ve emailed you multiple times. My husband has stage four prostate cancer and we have been following your protocol for well over a year. Before that he was following you for a long time. We reserved our seat for Sunday and cannot wait to see you.
Will this be played later for us to see if we are far away and unable to attend? Great news and best of luck