Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Domique Eccleston's avatar
Domique Eccleston
3d

I cannot believe you’re coming here. You’re going to be a few miles away from where we live. I’ve emailed you multiple times. My husband has stage four prostate cancer and we have been following your protocol for well over a year. Before that he was following you for a long time. We reserved our seat for Sunday and cannot wait to see you.

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
3d

Will this be played later for us to see if we are far away and unable to attend? Great news and best of luck

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