BREAKING NEWS: Ivermectin haters now have a new Podcast dedicated to hating Ivermectin! 😂



Vinay Prasad and Alex Berenson have teamed up for a buddy comedy Podcast called “Bad Medicine”



It’s the first ever Podcast dedicated to bashing Ivermectin in every episode 🤣



I’m still laughing 😃



Lord have mercy

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