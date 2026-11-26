BREAKING NEWS: Ivermectin haters now have a new Podcast dedicated to hating Ivermectin! 😂
Vinay Prasad and Alex Berenson have teamed up for a buddy comedy Podcast called “Bad Medicine”
It’s the first ever Podcast dedicated to bashing Ivermectin in every episode 🤣
I’m still laughing 😃
Lord have mercy
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BREAKING NEWS: Ivermectin haters now have a new Podcast dedicated to hating Ivermectin! 😂
BREAKING NEWS: Ivermectin haters now have a new Podcast dedicated to hating Ivermectin! 😂
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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