COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Steve Glaiser's avatar
Steve Glaiser
1h

Worked for me - Thanks Dr. Makis for being there for us all!!!

I'm still fighting __against__ the "establishment" within the VA Medical System, yet, I refuse to "lay down" and let anything stop me! Observation is NOT an approach, it's lazy, and it's against the oath to do no harm. I mean, when there is a simple, effective, and INEXPENSIVE protocol RIGHT AT THEIR FINGERTIPS?!?!?! Yikes...

Anyway, more documentation I can forward to my entire team... maybe some day, other US Veterans will benefit...

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Harriet McCoy's avatar
Harriet McCoy
1h

That is fabulous!! Congratulations for all your persistence and determination!

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