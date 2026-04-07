and colleagues conducted a survey of 197 Cancer patients taking Ivermectin and Mebendazole for 6 months and confirmed:

84.4% reported a clinical benefit

32.8% reported No evidence of disease

15.6% reported tumor regression

This confirms what we’ve seen in the 9000+ Cancer patients we helped in our largest Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world!!

I’ve often talked about a 75-80% clinical benefit that patients reported when they came to us, with some cancer patients getting tumor shrinkage, some getting stabilization of disease and some succeeding in preventing recurrence!

IVERMECTIN Cancer Revolution is here and it is going to be supported by more and more published studies!!

Congratulations to