PAPER LINK:
BREAKING NEWS: IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE in Cancer - patient benefits have been confirmed in a new study!!
@NicHulscher and colleagues conducted a survey of 197 Cancer patients taking Ivermectin and Mebendazole for 6 months and confirmed:
and colleagues on their excellent paper!
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Worked for me - Thanks Dr. Makis for being there for us all!!!
I'm still fighting __against__ the "establishment" within the VA Medical System, yet, I refuse to "lay down" and let anything stop me! Observation is NOT an approach, it's lazy, and it's against the oath to do no harm. I mean, when there is a simple, effective, and INEXPENSIVE protocol RIGHT AT THEIR FINGERTIPS?!?!?! Yikes...
Anyway, more documentation I can forward to my entire team... maybe some day, other US Veterans will benefit...
That is fabulous!! Congratulations for all your persistence and determination!