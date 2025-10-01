BREAKING NEWS: I’m at The Villages in Florida and I’ve been informed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has launched yet another attack on terminally ill cancer patients who are using Ivermectin
Oct 01, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: I’m at The Villages in Florida and I’ve been informed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has launched yet another attack on terminally ill cancer patients who are using Ivermectin and a “right to try”.
These people are truly evil!
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes