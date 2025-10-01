COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

BREAKING NEWS: I’m at The Villages in Florida and I’ve been informed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has launched yet another attack on terminally ill cancer patients who are using Ivermectin

Oct 01, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: I’m at The Villages in Florida and I’ve been informed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has launched yet another attack on terminally ill cancer patients who are using Ivermectin and a “right to try”.

These people are truly evil!

