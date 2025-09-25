FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
HEALING BEYOND COVID CONFERENCE
Grand Oaks Resort, Weirsdale, (Near the Villages) FL — September 27
Weirsdale, FL, Sept. 24 -- On September 27, Dr. Joseph Ladapo and 10 renowned doctors and scientists from all over the globe will converge at Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, FL, to share their experience and expertise on the era’s major health concerns.
Organized by the World Council for Health Florida, “Healing Beyond Covid” will cover a wide range of topics, from building a solid foundation of health and staying well, to exploring specific issues such as long COVID, a detailed analysis of the Covid shots, immune system imbalance and recovery, safe and effective cancer treatments, and more. Presentations will be based on the latest research and peer-reviewed data.
Speakers will present from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but registration starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 8:45 a.m. Expect an exciting day full of in-depth presentations, discussion sessions, Q&A with the speakers, workshops, wellness vendors, and good food. The event will also be live-streamed. Admission costs $30, whether in person or online.
Join us as we unravel the most pressing health issues of our time.
Afterwards, a rally supporting Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr will occur.
For more information and ticket sales, visit https://worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org.
CONTACT: fl.maijahahn@childrenshealthdefense.org
Discussion about this post
No posts
Will there be a way to watch online?
Are you coming to California!