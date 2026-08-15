I have the MOST FAMOUS medical license in the world - my Alberta medical license, and it’s worth a fortune!

BUT WHY?

I have spent the last 13 years of my life helping develop Novel Cancer Treatments for terminally ill cancer patients who have no options.

Cancer Drugs are the most profitable branch of Big Pharma but it is also the dirtiest branch of Big Pharma. Far dirtier than vaccines.

In 2013-2015, I was the world leading Researcher in Lutetium-based Cancer Treatments. I had the most Lutetium Cancer Treatment publications in the world (Source).

My Cancer Research work was sabotaged in 2016, stolen and eventually bought out by NOVARTIS in 2017 and 2018.

My stolen Cancer Research work led to the release of two Cancer Drugs:

Lutathera (Novartis) $816 million in global sales (2025)

Pluvicto (Novartis) $1.994 billion in global sales (2025)

SABOTAGING MY MEDICAL LICENSE

During 2013-2015 I gave Lutathera to Cancer patients for FREE, Health Canada paid the $5000 per injection cost from the manufacturer.

We were planning to bring Pluvicto to Cancer patients for FREE

Current cost of Lutathera: $240,000

Current cost of Pluvicto: $306,000

The sabotage of my Alberta Cancer Program (the largest in North America) and Alberta Medical License made the above profits possible.

Cost of sabotaging my medical license: $10 million (not anticipated, as originally they offered me a $400,000 settlement to sign an NDA and walk away)

Profit of sabotaging my medical license: $2.8 billion annually (as of 2025)

PEDOPHILES

My medical license saboteurs have strong ties to pedophilia, child sexual abuse, child pornography and child sex trafficking rings.

This is proven and documented but let me give you an overview. Alberta Health Services (AHS)

Alberta Health Services CEO Verna Yiu sabotaged my Lutetium Cancer Program and Hospital Privileges in 2016 and 2017.

Verna Yiu’s direct subordinate, Dr.Albert de Villiers (AHS Chief Medical Officer) was arrested in 2020 for sexually assaulting a 7 year old boy and was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison. (Source)

Verna Yiu and her entire AHS Executive team gave Albert de Villiers reference letters and asked the Judge not to put him in jail, stating that they would trust their own children with him. (28 letters of reference)(28 letters from “colleagues”)(28 letters “written by doctors”)

Albert de Villiers was let out early after serving less than 2 years (Source)(Source)

In 2021 Verna Yiu forced COVID-19 Vaccine mandates on 105,000 healthcare workers, the largest Vaccine Mandate in North America (Source)

For helping sabotage my medical practice, Verna Yiu was rewarded with a promotion to Vice President and Provost of University of Alberta (Source). Alberta College of Physicians (CPSA)

CPSA President Scott McLeod sabotaged my Alberta medical license #023044 illegally in 2018 and 2019

He was partners with Fred Janke, President of the Alberta College of Family Physicians, as the two leaders who controlled ALL 11,000 medical licenses in Alberta

Fred Janke was arrested in 2018 for child pornography, attempting to purchase and traffic a five year old girl from British Columbia to rape and make videos of it for Alberta’s elite (Source)

Alberta Crown Prosecutors dropped the case to protect the child sex trafficking network running through Alberta (Source)

Scott Mcleod gave his partner Fred Janke his medical license back in 2021 and didn’t tell Alberta parents that Fred Janke was going to have access to children again until his retirement some time in 2023 or 2024 (Source)

Scott McLeod has an extensive history of re-instating pedophiles and child rapists since he was appointed CPSA President in 2017: Ismail Taher , sexually assaulted 18yo girl – reinstated by CPSA 2018 April Ramneek Kumar, allegations of sexually abusing a 9 yo girl, and also a nurse, reinstated by CPSA in 2019 Imafidon Izekor, sexually abused a 16yo, was banned from Texas and Saskatchewan – allowed to practice by CPSA since 2020 and currently practicing in Edmonton, Alberta as of 2026 (Source) Fred Janke , sex trafficked a 5 year old girl, child pornography arrest – reinstated by CPSA 2021 April Ghassan Al-Naami , arrested for distribution of child pornography of 6 year old girl being raped – reinstated by CPSA 2021 Sep Mohammed Sayeed, sexual relationship with patient, reinstated by CPSA 2022 Mar Petrus Krog , sexual relationship with patient, reinstated by CPSA in 2022 Anurag Goswami, sexually abused a patient, reinstated by CPSA in 2023 Victor Fadayomi, sexual assault of office assistant, reinstated by CPSA 2025 Jun

Scott McLeod is also famous for attacking doctors who used Ivermectin in 2021 for COVID-19 (CBC Sep.22)(CBC Sep.29) PEDOPHILE DEFENDERS

To this day, many of my attackers defend these pedophiles and child rapists, as a way of attacking me. In other words, they will side CPSA protecting child rapists and they will defend the child rapists in order to hurt me and hurt cancer patients.

It’s as sick as sick can be.

One particular French writer pervert constantly defends these child rapists in an effort to “own” me, claiming that the child sexual abuses didn’t actually happen or that the child rapists are not actually dangerous (July 18)(July 4)

That’s how far these Big Pharma assets are willing to go in their smear campaign

And yes, not everyone who attacks me is a pedophile, but those who defend pedophiles who rape 5 year old children, and claim they are not actually a threat to children or to society, or that I’m making it all up, can only be described as pedophiles themselves. Only a pedophile will defend a pedophile.

But it makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

Big Pharma hires only the most corrupt, reprehensible individuals to do their dirty work.

And who better to hire than those already tainted with crimes against children?

CONCLUSION:

Follow the money. Always.

Sabotaging my Alberta medical license led to two new Cancer drugs, initially available at $0, to be sold in Canada and worldwide for $200,000 to $300,000 per cancer patient.

My Alberta medical license (currently “inactive”) is now worth $2.8 billion annually for NOVARTIS and whoever was able to invest their money along the way (like Justin Trudeau and his groomsmen, I mean “Liberal Cabinet”)

The years long smear campaign has been immensely profitable for the attackers, as taxpayers paid almost the entire bill ($10 million in legal fees, bribes to Judges, bribes to media, bribes to politicians, bribes to health freedom influencers).

Everything negative written about me is false and was fabricated somewhere along the way since 2016, in an effort to destroy me for helping cancer patients.

It used to bother me, but honestly, now I have fun with it.

GOD does have a SENSE OF HUMOR.

Justin Trudeau made a fortune in Cancer Drugs and Vaccines and is now dating Katy Perry. I’d like to think I had a small contribution to that exciting love story, lol.

After all, Justin Trudeau did hand UBC and BC Cancer Researchers a $10 million check in 2018 to duplicate my Lutetium Cancer Program (BC Cancer)(Can govt)(Can Press)(Bus Van).

Francois Benard, Vice President Research BC Cancer took the $10 million check from Justin Trudeau to rebuild my Cancer Program for profit (he had never treated a single patient and didn’t know how, but he is a Nuclear Medicine Physician just like me, smart guy, got in with the right mafia very early in his career) (Source)(Ubyssey).

This was followed by Justin Trudeau pouring $292.7 million in 2019 and $400 million in 2024, into my cancer treatments, so Canadian taxpayers ended up giving $700 million for Cancer Treatment infrastructure and Cancer Treatments I gave for free. No one stopped to ask what this whole $700 million project was all about.

Now do you see why they were so desperate to bury me?

And somewhere along the way, NOVARTIS swooped in and bought all the rights to both drugs.

HAPPY ENDING

BUT… despite all the efforts spent to destroy me, I am now the most followed Cancer Researcher on Earth with ~ 1 million social media followers.

I have global impact that most Canadian politicians, doctors and bureaucrats can ever only dream of.

Every doctor who attacks me now, will never have 1/1000th the reach or impact on patients that I have today.

I was gifted plenty of time to develop new cutting edge Cancer Research and Cancer Care approaches with repurposed drugs, that helped tens of thousands of cancer patients already and saved countless thousands of lives.

This new area of Cancer Research with repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole is spreading across the globe like wildfire because it works and it’s cheap.

And as a bonus, I get to continue to expose the pedophile networks at Alberta Health Services and Alberta College of Physicians that, in the strangest twist of fate, made this global revolution in cutting edge Cancer Care possible.

In fact, had this Alberta Pedophile mafia left me alone, I would have no social media presence and no global impact of any kind today.

So thank you! You made this possible and I couldn’t be happier!

In yet another interesting twist of fate, the smear campaign against me has also recently exposed dozens of frauds in the Health Freedom Movement as well as MAHA.

Who knew there were so many roaches hiding there!

Some get paid by Big Pharma and some just do it out of envy…but there is always an ulterior motive when someone “freedom minded” goes on the attack.

It’s been an incredible journey and I thank God for every blessing.

And I thank each and every one of you!

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