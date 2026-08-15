Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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mouseova's avatar
mouseova
4h

Thank you for your work and for fighting back. For lives, for us, for your patients, for everyone who seeks help but will not receive it from the murderers in white serving Pharma mafia.

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Zuzana's avatar
Zuzana
4h

Keep up the fight, our Heavenly Father will sustain you! We are very thankful.

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