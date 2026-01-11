BREAKING NEWS: I am declaring WAR on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s scammers who are defrauding cancer patients with fake websites!

If you have been scammed, please send me the info of the fake email, fake website, fake facebook, fake telegram, fake WhatsApp, fake Messenger

I will give it all to my lawyer Catherine Christensen @ValourLegal, we will take it to Court and file it, and I will give you 3 free months of full access to my Substack so you can access Cancer Research, Cancer testimonials, Ivermectin Protocols, videos and more!

It’s 2026, I’m not going to put up with vicious attacks on terminally ill Cancer patients any longer!

These con artists can all go to hell!

I don’t care if you love Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith, or if you worship the ground she walks on - she is fully owned by Big Pharma and she has been viciously attacking thousands of Cancer patients for over a year!

Enough is enough, it’s time to go to WAR and shut these Alberta Government scammers down!

Help me do this!

EMAIL: info@makisw.com

