COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Juliana Thompson's avatar
Juliana Thompson
4h

You did try so hard, Dr. Makis. You went above and beyond. You are a hero. Much success to you outside of Canada.

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Pete Welsh's avatar
Pete Welsh
5h

This is insane.

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