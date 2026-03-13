BREAKING NEWS: Helping Cancer patients is now ILLEGAL in Canada, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith punishes over 9000 Cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try” with Ivermectin





My Cancer work in Canada is officially done.

I’m moving to Florida and will work there.



Helping Cancer patients is now illegal in Canada.

Health Coaching of Cancer patients is now illegal.

Naturopathy is now illegal.

Using Ivermectin and repurposed drugs is now illegal.

Doing podcasts and videos on Health is now illegal.



All punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment.



Canadians have no idea what has just transpired and what Canada has recently turned into.



The actions of Canadian authorities (pictured below, including far left extremist woke bureaucrats of the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons) amount to attempted murder of Cancer patients who wanted cutting edge options for their disease.



Canadians, your options are all GONE.



Please STOP asking me for help at this point.



You could have and should have stopped the Canadian authorities from doing any of this. There were plenty of opportunities to do so.

Now it’s too late.



Of course, Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta government can stop cancer patients from being harmed and reverse all of these actions within 24 hours. But they won’t. They intend to murder every last Cancer patient instead.



We are documenting these deaths as they happen.



I’ve done all I could here, in Canada.

I’ve gone above and beyond.



When my Florida Cancer Clinic opens, look for me then. It will be BUSY



Good luck everyone! God bless !

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