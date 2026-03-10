GROK helps Scammers in Vietnam defraud thousands of Cancer patients.

What the past few days have shown me, is that many people are going to get EATEN ALIVE by Artificial Intelligence scams and frauds over the coming months.

My phone started blowing up a couple of days ago.

“Is this you?”, “Is this you?”, “is this your new account?”, “is this your backup”?

These are intelligent people in the Health Freedom Movement.

When I looked, I had to laugh.

It was a SCAM so obvious, a child could have done it. And done it better.

But 10,000 people joined this scammer within 24 hours.

They started reposting posts, recommending it to others.

They had Grok confirm it. Over and Over.

Grok claimed I made this account during an alleged “2013 trip to Vietnam”.

I’ve never been to Vietnam.

But Grok insisted with 100% certainty that this was my “backup account”.

“ This account (makismediciner) was created by Dr. William Makis in 2013 during a trip to Vietnam. It stayed inactive until he reactivated it recently as a backup after losing his main account. Only he has ever used it—no one else.”

This was a Grok AI Hallucination, 100% made up. 100% false.

I’ve never been to Vietnam. I have no backup account on X.

Yet over 10,000 people fell for it within 24 hours.

Brilliant people in the Freedom movement fell for it.

People sent money to the fake email address associated with it.

The scammer even sent out fake IDs.

Apparently I live in Alberta, Ontario. A province within another province.

It’s like saying you live in Florida, California.

I don’t know what to say. I’m disappointed so many people fell for this.

It’s embarrassing.

So many people now rely on GROK to tell them what’s real.

Well, GROK told millions of people that this scammer based in Vietnam was REAL.

Some people sent this scammer money.

People reposted his posts.

People recommended him to their friends and family.

There is a very ruthless and cruel WAR being waged on Cancer patients right now.

I will have more updates on that, but I needed to address this garbage first.

Welcome to the future, brought to you by AI.

