BREAKING NEWS: Grok Bot takes down 7 scammer websites and 16 imposters on X!!William MakisNov 23, 20261191411ShareSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare1191411Share
I wonder if some government agencies or pharmaceutical corporations are behind these impostors?
Thank you Dr. Makis for being so diligent about going after the scammers! X and other social media should be blocking any attempts to set up accounts with your name/likeness.
Congress should be passing laws to better protect consumers as these websites have no incentive to do so as they’re making money!