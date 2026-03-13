BREAKING NEWS: GROK Admits it had an “AI Hallucination” that harmed thousands of dying Cancer patients during March 8-11, 2026.



Grok has apologized repeatedly for hallucinating.



An apology is simply not good enough.



If I didn’t step in and take drastic action, Grok would have continued to hurt dying cancer patients indefinitely, ultimately leading to deaths.



Some of these cancer patients only have weeks to live and Grok assured them they were sending money to a legitimate person, not a ruthless scammer in Vietnam who could not help them.



For some cancer patients, that is the only money they have left.



@Elonmusk points the finger at dangers of ChatGPT.



Let’s start with fixing Grok.



Scammers can now hurt dying cancer patients via Grok AI Hallucinations, and this is simply unacceptable, in this day and age.



If you can’t fix that, shut the damn thing off.



This was one of the most egregious things GROK has ever done. And I see only worse things ahead.

