BREAKING NEWS: Fraudulent websites suspended after legal action!
We have successfully enacted legal action that has led to suspensions of several fake websites that have been defrauding cancer patients using my stolen photos, name and credentials.
These include:
http://makishealthsolutions.com (suspended)
http://makiscancerconsult.com (suspended)
http://wmcareconsult.online (suspended)
http://makiswellnessstore.life (suspended)
http://mcgillmed.life (suspended)
http://drmakisw.net (suspended)
http://makismedcare.online (suspended)
http://makisw.net (suspended)
http://cancerline.life (suspended)
Reported and Pending suspension:
http://drmakismd.com
http://drmakis.life
http://makiswmed.life
http://william4makis.com
http://willaim2makis.com
Really sad that a government agency (however, not surprising) has done this to you and your patients! They should have to pay your legal fees!!
Thank you! Disgusting how people could have that type of evil inside them to prey on the desperate and vulnerable. I have been in contact with your assistant Julia - and I am hoping that my instincts are correct and that she is a legitimate contact for you and your services. Please open soon…in a dire situation and need your consultation desperately…May God Bless & protect you!