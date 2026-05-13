Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
8h

Really sad that a government agency (however, not surprising) has done this to you and your patients! They should have to pay your legal fees!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe's avatar
Joe
8hEdited

Thank you! Disgusting how people could have that type of evil inside them to prey on the desperate and vulnerable. I have been in contact with your assistant Julia - and I am hoping that my instincts are correct and that she is a legitimate contact for you and your services. Please open soon…in a dire situation and need your consultation desperately…May God Bless & protect you!

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture