We have successfully enacted legal action that has led to suspensions of several fake websites that have been defrauding cancer patients using my stolen photos, name and credentials.



These include:



http://makishealthsolutions.com (suspended)

http://makiscancerconsult.com (suspended)

http://wmcareconsult.online (suspended)

http://makiswellnessstore.life (suspended)

http://mcgillmed.life (suspended)

http://drmakisw.net (suspended)

http://makismedcare.online (suspended)

http://makisw.net (suspended)

http://cancerline.life (suspended)



Reported and Pending suspension:



http://drmakismd.com

http://drmakis.life

http://makiswmed.life

http://william4makis.com

http://willaim2makis.com

I currently don't have a website.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt health bureaucrats and lawyers have been setting up fake websites over the past 2 years to attack and punish cancer patients for exercising their "Right to Try", which Premier Smith has made illegal in Alberta.

This was admitted privately by one of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's legal counsels who also works for Alberta Health Services Executives who answer to Premier Smith.

They have also been stealing cancer patient private medical information, but what they do with it, I don't know.

These are very evil, cruel people and we will continue to pursue every legal avenue available.

God bless!!