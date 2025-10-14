COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
2h

What a horrible thing to do to people who are extremely vulnerable and afraid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juanita Imperial's avatar
Juanita Imperial
2h

People of Canada MUST STAND UP AND FIGHT FOR YOUR FREEDOM and against tyranny or it will be GONE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture