BREAKING NEWS: Florida Surgeon General Dr.Joseph Ladapo expands on our conversation about Florida formally funding research into use of repurposed drugs Ivermectin & Mebendazole in Cancer!
Oct 06, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: Florida Surgeon General Dr.Joseph Ladapo expands on our conversation about Florida formally funding research into the use of repurposed drugs Ivermectin & Mebendazole in Cancer!
There is no stopping this Cancer Treatment Revolution!
FULL EPISODE:
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes