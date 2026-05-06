I will continue this work in FLORIDA

I have fought for 2 years to make Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole accessible.

Will be available over the counter soon!

Never buy overpriced Ivermectin & Mebendazole Wellness or Parasite kits from shady companies!

I will make sure Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are cheap and accessible to everyone from the state of Florida.

“Right to Try” cutting edge Cancer Care should never be out of someone’s reach just because they don’t have the funds.