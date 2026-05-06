Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Marina kaval's avatar
Marina kaval
12hEdited

Great news. I guess we will have to come to Florida from Ontario, then. In Canada we will see it over the counter in like probably 100 years.

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Ashley McConnell's avatar
Ashley McConnell
13h

There is a manufacturer in Gravett, AR. We buy from them since it’s gone OTC in state.

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