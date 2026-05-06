BREAKING NEWS: Dr.Mary Talley Bowden makes Ivermectin available cheap in Texas - I will do the same in Florida!
I have fought for 2 years to make Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole accessible.
I will continue this work in FLORIDA
Will be available over the counter soon!
Never buy overpriced Ivermectin & Mebendazole Wellness or Parasite kits from shady companies!
I will make sure Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are cheap and accessible to everyone from the state of Florida.
“Right to Try” cutting edge Cancer Care should never be out of someone’s reach just because they don’t have the funds.
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NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC COMING SOON!! (JUNE)
Email: info@makisw.com
https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/
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Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters
We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!
Great news. I guess we will have to come to Florida from Ontario, then. In Canada we will see it over the counter in like probably 100 years.
There is a manufacturer in Gravett, AR. We buy from them since it’s gone OTC in state.