BREAKING NEWS: Do NOT BUY overpriced IVERMECTIN & MEBENDAZOLE Kits !!

After two years of my hard work, Ivermectin and Mebendazole have finally reached mainstream podcasts and news.



But now, some companies are preying on cancer patients and ripping them off by selling overpriced, low quality Ivermectin and Mebendazole kits.



I am vehemently opposed to such predatory acts.



On one hand you have health freedom fighters being paid off by Big Pharma to attack cancer patients for using Ivermectin, on the other hand you have fly-by-night companies preying on Cancer patients selling horrendously expensive kits, for "parasite cleanses" or cancer.



It's all designed to TAINT the new exciting field of repurposed drugs and sour the experience for vulnerable cancer patients.



There are honest pharmacies that will help.

Even honest companies that will provide affordability and accessibility.



Don't give these flashy con artists with expensive "Kits" your money. They charge you 5x what they should and you lose dosing flexibility as well.



When I settle in Florida, I will make sure these companies are all put out of business.



Cancer patients must have easy access to Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole - that's the most important thing.



I will make that a priority, that's a promise.



Ivermectin will be OTC in Florida VERY SOON!

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