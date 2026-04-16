COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Jani Hays's avatar
Jani Hays
21m

Would love to know where to buy reasonably priced ivermectin!

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DrFred57's avatar
DrFred57
17m

Before CV IVM was very inexpensive. I recall the first time I got a Rx for it my pharmacy charged over $170 for it and of course insurance wouldn’t cover it at all.

It’s ridiculous the way Pharma controls so much.

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