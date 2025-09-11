ALBERTANS - Are you ready to WIN big with WEF Globalist Mark Carney?

Of course you are.

You gave up fighting for Alberta in 2023 when you booted Jason Kenney and thought that was all you had to do.

You love the political theatre and dog and pony shows Danielle puts on, while she quietly sells Alberta to the globalists. You love the political games.

“I LOVE the way you lie” (Eminem)

DANIELLE SMITH BETRAYS Albertans on a Daily Basis, in many smaller ways

Danielle Smith posted this today.

Who is that on her LEFT?

NDP Millionaire Dr.David Zygun, appointed by Rachel Notley as $600,000 salaried Medical Director of AHS Edmonton Zone, who was involved in the murder of over 2500 Cancer patients at Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and the sabotage of my Cancer Treatment Program and my entire Medical Practice.

Danielle Smith cozying up to the leftist AHS Mafia run by Canada’s largest Organized Crime Network?

Standing next to Dr.David Zygun, appointed by far leftist Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in 2017 as one of the top mafia AHS Executives who were murdering Cancer patients for a salary of $600,000?

Of course! Why not?

It’s not like Albertans will have any idea who these people are or what Danielle Smith is doing.

The criminalization of Ivermectin will be a walk in the park, as will the ongoing murder of terminally ill Cancer patients who are using Ivermectin, because Albertans are too comatose and too brainwashed (and perhaps too low IQ) to realize they’re being SOLD OUT EVERY DAY by Globalist Darling Danielle Smith.

In the end, I fear most Albertans will get exactly what they deserve.

I just feel bad for the few good Albertans who know exactly what’s going on.

