BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 Pandemic has been resurrected in Calgary, Canada! 😂William MakisNov 16, 20261074822ShareBREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 Pandemic has been resurrected in Calgary, Canada! They even brought back the “6 feet apart” rule that was made up by Fauci ?! No wonder the Alberta government spent millions of dollars trying to silence me...look at the dates!Nov.13, 2026: “The Pandemic Continues” This is the waiting room of the largest Hospital in Alberta - Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare1074822Share
All of these rules have to do with authoritarianism and nothing to do with science. Do not comply!
This is the circus also at family doctors offices and “ health” centers all over. I find it amazing that the elevator doors st our local hospital include McDonalds ads inviting people to buy two Macs and give to the ongoing cancer research because we are in this together……yes, right. And Tim Hortons is obviously the first thing you see when entering the health facilities that look like prisons , really depressing to be working in what looks and feels more and more like an asylum for very crazy people, only that both, patients and personnel look sick, obese, and depressed.