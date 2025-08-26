BREAKING NEWS: Court of King's Bench has forced Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government to return the $45,000 that they stole from my Stripe account!

As many of you know, Danielle Smith's government has been extorting and threatening my family in their efforts to bankrupt me and eliminate the cancer patients I am helping.

EXTORTION Timeline:

I have the largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele in the world, and have been helping Stage 4 Cancer patients since July 2024.

Aug.2024 - Danielle Smith's bureaucrats sent Edmonton Police to my house on a Sunday afternoon to intimidate my wife and children

Nov.14, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers threatened to have me imprisoned for 83 days, once Danielle Smith secured her political future at the Nov.2 UCP AGM

Dec.9, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers filed Court documents to have me imprisoned for 83 days and demanded $10,000 and $45,792 extortion payments!

Jan.9, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s AHS team quietly filed in Court to have my Stripe Acco…