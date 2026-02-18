BREAKING NEWS: COURT HEARING today!!



Today, on February 18, we will see the Greatest Attack on CANCER PATIENTS in Canadian history!



This attack is being carried out by three Radical Far Left Marxist Leaders at College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA):



1. Dr. Colleen Forestier (CPSA CEO as of 2025)

2. Mylene Tiessen (CPSA legal Counsel as of 2019)

3. Dr.Nicole Cardinal (CPSA Council Chair 2025)



(see pictures of the Far Left Extremists we are dealing with in Edmonton Court today)



They are demanding from the Court of King’s Bench:



1. Criminalization of Ivermectin in Canada - they allege Ivermectin is extremely dangerous and want the Court to make the same declaration on Ivermectin (their Affidavit is completely empty on any evidence). This will set a precedent for rest of Canada.



2. Criminalization of Healthcare Workers using Ivermectin - they want to punish me for helping cancer patients to set a precedent, so no other healthcare worker will ever be able to help anyone with Ivermectin again. I am being made into an example, despite the fact they have no legal Jurisdiction over my Cancer work.



3. Criminalization of “Right to Try“ - they want all Cancer patients to be stripped of their bodily autonomy and punished for exercising their “Right to Try”, which they want the Court to permanently eliminate. Canadian Cancer patients will be stuck in the mainstream sick-care system with no options.



4. Expansion of draconian powers of the College of Physicians - they are demanding enhanced powers and jurisdiction over non-medical fields which will allow them to go after Naturopaths, Health Coaches and all other “Health Related” Professions they currently have NO jurisdiction over.



This is the end of Naturopathy and Alternative Medicine in Canada. No one has realized this yet.



Those who come to Edmonton Courthouse for the Feb.18, 2pm Court Hearing will see all of this and more...



Many lawyers will be present to see what transpires during this historic Court Hearing



There are two people who can put a stop to these unprecedented attacks on Cancer patients:

Alberta Minister of Health

Alberta Premier



Healthcare is a Provincial Jurisdiction and the College of Physicians leaders (far left or not) report directly to the Alberta Minister of Health who reports to the Alberta Premier.



I’ve been told the Alberta Premier has abdicated her responsibility to Albertans on healthcare. Most Albertans seem OK with this.



My Legal Counsel has prepared a blistering Court Presentation to protect Cancer patients. You can support my legal counsel Catherine Christensen (Valour Law) at:



http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD



These Far Left Extremist CPSA Leaders also support and promote:



1. MAID (including euthanizing children)

2. “Gender Affirming Care”

3. Surgical mutilation of children

4. Illegal Vaccine Mandates

5. Covering up COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths

6. Elimination of the Hippocratic Oath

7. Elimination of Bodily Autonomy

8. Elimination of Informed Consent

9. Elimination of the Patient-Doctor relationship.

10. Protection of Pedophilia and sex crimes against children



Albertans, I can’t do this alone.

I can’t fight this level of EVIL by myself.



For those who have stood with me, thank you for your support.

CONTACT INFO

Email: info@makisw.com

http://x.com/MakisMedicine

https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/

Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites

No WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud)

No Zoom available at this time

Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters

