Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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BREAKING NEWS: Cleveland Clinic took $1 billion from taxpayers to help lower income patients including CANCER patients.

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
May 21, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Cleveland Clinic took $1 billion from taxpayers to help lower income patients including CANCER patients.

This is what they did with the money instead:

22 Executives earned over $1 million each
Spent $$ on a 7000 piece art collection
Built a new Cavaliers NBA practice facility
Built a hospital in Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic serves over 10,000 Cancer patients and instead of using funds to help low income Cancer patients, they wasted it.

Why am I not surprised?

This is why Cancer Patients need alternatives that are not mired in FRAUD and WASTE.

I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project on Earth.

I can promise you we didn’t build an NBA practice facility, or buy 7000 pieces of art.

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