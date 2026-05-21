BREAKING NEWS: Cleveland Clinic took $1 billion from taxpayers to help lower income patients including CANCER patients.

This is what they did with the money instead:



22 Executives earned over $1 million each

Spent $$ on a 7000 piece art collection

Built a new Cavaliers NBA practice facility

Built a hospital in Abu Dhabi



Cleveland Clinic serves over 10,000 Cancer patients and instead of using funds to help low income Cancer patients, they wasted it.



Why am I not surprised?

This is why Cancer Patients need alternatives that are not mired in FRAUD and WASTE.



I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project on Earth.



I can promise you we didn’t build an NBA practice facility, or buy 7000 pieces of art.

Give a gift subscription

Share