BREAKING NEWS: Cleveland Clinic took $1 billion from taxpayers to help lower income patients including CANCER patients.
This is what they did with the money instead:
22 Executives earned over $1 million each
Spent $$ on a 7000 piece art collection
Built a new Cavaliers NBA practice facility
Built a hospital in Abu Dhabi
Cleveland Clinic serves over 10,000 Cancer patients and instead of using funds to help low income Cancer patients, they wasted it.
Why am I not surprised?
This is why Cancer Patients need alternatives that are not mired in FRAUD and WASTE.
I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project on Earth.
I can promise you we didn’t build an NBA practice facility, or buy 7000 pieces of art.