Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Barb Scott's avatar
Barb Scott
4h

I sent a donation to help Dr. Trozzi via Dr. Sloan and am appalled at our government and justice system. I am truly grateful to him and others who are being punished unjustly for speaking out the truth despite the damages being inflicted upon their careers and to them personally

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Ann's avatar
Ann
4h

Tell Dr Trozzi to move to the free state of Florida! We will welcome him with open arms!

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