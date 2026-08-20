Dr.Mark Trozzi is one of the few Canadian doctor heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic who got it right very early on
and paid a heavy price at the hands of a very corrupt Ontario medical board (CPSO)
I am honored to call him a close friend.
Please consider supporting Dr.Mark Trozzi in his fight for survival against a ruthless communist Canadian system intent on silencing his important voice.
BREAKING NEWS: Canadian doctor and pandemic hero Dr.Mark Trozzi needs our help!
Dr.Mark Trozzi is one of the few Canadian doctor heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic who got it right very early on
I sent a donation to help Dr. Trozzi via Dr. Sloan and am appalled at our government and justice system. I am truly grateful to him and others who are being punished unjustly for speaking out the truth despite the damages being inflicted upon their careers and to them personally
Tell Dr Trozzi to move to the free state of Florida! We will welcome him with open arms!