Dr.Mark Trozzi is one of the few Canadian doctor heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic who got it right very early on



and paid a heavy price at the hands of a very corrupt Ontario medical board (CPSO)



I am honored to call him a close friend.



Please consider supporting Dr.Mark Trozzi in his fight for survival against a ruthless communist Canadian system intent on silencing his important voice.

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