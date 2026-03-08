BREAKING NEWS: Canadian authorities seek to have me imprisoned for 2 years as of March 9 to "send a message"
As of March 4, 2026, Canadian authorities seek to have me imprisoned for 2 years, by having me arrested as early as March 9, 2026, for helping cancer patients.
The recent March 4 Alberta Court Decision 2026 ABKB159 concludes:
there is no evidence of any patient harm after 2 years and 9000+ Cancer patients.
there are documented life saving benefits to cancer patients which the Court deems “irrelevant”.
doing a Podcast Interview, or making a Youtube Video constitutes “practicing medicine without a license" which can lead to imprisonment up to 2 years (this is new).
Health Coaching is now illegal in Canada (this is new).
This also applies to Naturopathy and all non-allopathic medicine health fields which are now also effectively illegal.
My Response:
I am complying with the Court’s Directions to remove what was described as “offending social media”.
I am moving out of Canada as soon as humanly possible.
I am securing the safety of my family who are in extreme danger after recent threats were issued.
I intend to open a Florida Clinic to help cancer patients as soon as humanly possible.
My Florida Medical License is approved and is not in any danger.
Stay alert and move quickly!
