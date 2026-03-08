As of March 4, 2026, Canadian authorities seek to have me imprisoned for 2 years, by having me arrested as early as March 9, 2026, for helping cancer patients.

The recent March 4 Alberta Court Decision 2026 ABKB159 concludes:

there is no evidence of any patient harm after 2 years and 9000+ Cancer patients.

there are documented life saving benefits to cancer patients which the Court deems “irrelevant”.

doing a Podcast Interview, or making a Youtube Video constitutes “practicing medicine without a license" which can lead to imprisonment up to 2 years (this is new).

Health Coaching is now illegal in Canada (this is new).