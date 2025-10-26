BREAKING NEWS: Canada's most famous COVID-19 Vaccine pushing doctor, Dr.Nili Kaplan-Myrth, has just been diagnosed with Uterine Cancer. Nili ran "Jabapalooza" Clinics in Ottawa
BREAKING NEWS: Canada’s most famous COVID-19 Vaccine pushing doctor, Dr.Nili Kaplan-Myrth, has just been diagnosed with UTERINE CANCER.
Dr.Nili Kaplan-Myrth ran “Jabapalooza” Clinics in Ottawa, Ontario, injecting thousands of children with contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.
It is presumed she has had all 10 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines recommended by Canada’s Public Health Chief Dr.Theresa Tam, whom she injected with mRNA at one of her Jabapalooza events.
I wish Nili well in her Cancer journey.
Do you think she has read any of my 100+ articles on Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines causing Turbo Cancer?
Or using Ivermectin in Cancer?
Yes, Karma IS a bitch
She most certainly will NOT have read your work unfortunately. No, she was a crazy-eyed rabid Branch-Covidian. I suspect she would rather die than eat “horse paste”. Sad how some people will put their ideology above thier own health.