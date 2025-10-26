BREAKING NEWS: Canada’s most famous COVID-19 Vaccine pushing doctor, Dr.Nili Kaplan-Myrth, has just been diagnosed with UTERINE CANCER.

Dr.Nili Kaplan-Myrth ran “Jabapalooza” Clinics in Ottawa, Ontario, injecting thousands of children with contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

It is presumed she has had all 10 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines recommended by Canada’s Public Health Chief Dr.Theresa Tam, whom she injected with mRNA at one of her Jabapalooza events.

I wish Nili well in her Cancer journey.

Do you think she has read any of my 100+ articles on Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines causing Turbo Cancer?

Or using Ivermectin in Cancer?

