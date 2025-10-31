BREAKING NEWS: Canada moving rapidly to LEGALIZE PEDOPHILIA

“Canada’s Supreme Court” rules mandatory minimum child pornography sentences unconstitutional

Here we go, we’re only 1 step away from legalization...

When I told the world that the Head of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Scott McLeod reinstated the medical licenses of two child rapists who were distributing child pornography and videos of 5 year old girls being raped I was viciously attacked by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange who put out a press release saying:

“Inflammatory comments questioning their (the child rapists) dedication and care are simply untrue“.

Yes, Alberta Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange, who had never acknowledged my existence before, attacked me publicly for exposing child rapists.

I was also attacked by former Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley but everyone knows NDP supports pedophiles and child rapists, so that was no surprise.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would go on to work closely with Scott McLeod, Head of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, to try and criminalize Ivermectin and attack thousands of terminally ill cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try”.

After being caught committing fraud in Court on Aug.15, 2025, Scott McLeod, Alberta’s most famous Pedophile Leader, resigned in Sep.2025.

The presiding Judge who presided over the Court Fraud, Justice Yamauchi, has a history of misconduct where he presided over a child rape case, attacked the child victim and let the child rapist go free

I called this Danielle Smith’s “PEDO Mafia”.

Why is Danielle Smith working so closely with key figures in Alberta’s PEDOPHILE community?

Maybe that’s the wrong question.

Maybe there are so many child sex abusers in top positions in our Canadian society that if Danielle Smith wanted to work with anyone to go after terminally ill cancer patients, she would inevitably end up working with one or several of them.

It’s really not difficult to see where Canada is going...

Even Alberta’s conservatives led by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith support PEDOPHILIA.

