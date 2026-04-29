COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Julie Russell's avatar
Julie Russell
1h

Totally

Agree

There’s a particular Facebook group in your name which I’m constantly telling people is a fraud but it’s obviously based in Africa you can tell by the dialect and he is always DM ing patients he has thousands of followers

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Nish Inani's avatar
Nish Inani
1hEdited

Hi Dr. Makis @makisw my wife has Hodgkins Lymphoma. I am trying to follow you on your official instagram (follow request sent by username thebrowncanadian ) as its set to private.

I’ve emailed you on your official email with the email titled “Wife’s Biopsy confirmed NSHL”. Please get back to me as soon as possible! We are currently following your high grade dosage protocol as we are stage 3-4.

Thank you Dr. Makis. God bless you and your family.

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