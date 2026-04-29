BREAKING NEWS: Big Pharma is now posting FAKE Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole testimonials, using bots based in Africa!



Don’t be fooled!

Cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try” with cutting edge repurposed drugs like Ivermectin are under attack by Big Pharma.



Big Pharma is using bots based in Africa (often Nigeria) to post fake testimonials with fake emails. If you email them, they will steal your medical information and funds if you send them any.



Here are 8 examples.



Always check where these accounts are based. Almost all of them are based in Africa, and specifically Nigeria.



Because I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest and most successful Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world...



I am being heavily targeted by these Big Pharma bots!

Their intent is to harm cancer patients.



Use discernment, these are all bots, scams, frauds.



Why would anyone do this?

To divert cancer patients away from real help.

To steal their medical information

To steal their funds

To burn them so they don’t want to try repurposed drugs again.



ALSO:



Every website that uses my name is a FRAUD

Every Facebook account is a FRAUD

Every Telegram account is a FRAUD

Every WhatsApp, Messenger conversation is a FRAUD



Never buy Ivermectin & Mebendazole “Wellness” or “Parasite” medication kits, especially from anyone or any company on X.

NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC COMING SOON!!

Email: info@makisw.com

http://x.com/MakisMedicine

https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/

Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites

NO WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud, and there are hundreds)

Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters

We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!

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