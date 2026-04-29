BREAKING NEWS: Big Pharma is now posting FAKE Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole testimonials, using bots based in Africa!
BREAKING NEWS: Big Pharma is now posting FAKE Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole testimonials, using bots based in Africa!
Don’t be fooled!
Cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try” with cutting edge repurposed drugs like Ivermectin are under attack by Big Pharma.
Big Pharma is using bots based in Africa (often Nigeria) to post fake testimonials with fake emails. If you email them, they will steal your medical information and funds if you send them any.
Here are 8 examples.
Always check where these accounts are based. Almost all of them are based in Africa, and specifically Nigeria.
Because I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest and most successful Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world...
I am being heavily targeted by these Big Pharma bots!
Their intent is to harm cancer patients.
Use discernment, these are all bots, scams, frauds.
Why would anyone do this?
To divert cancer patients away from real help.
To steal their medical information
To steal their funds
To burn them so they don’t want to try repurposed drugs again.
ALSO:
Every website that uses my name is a FRAUD
Every Facebook account is a FRAUD
Every Telegram account is a FRAUD
Every WhatsApp, Messenger conversation is a FRAUD
Never buy Ivermectin & Mebendazole “Wellness” or “Parasite” medication kits, especially from anyone or any company on X.
NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC COMING SOON!!
Email: info@makisw.com
https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/
Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites
NO WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud, and there are hundreds)
Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters
We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!
Totally
Agree
There’s a particular Facebook group in your name which I’m constantly telling people is a fraud but it’s obviously based in Africa you can tell by the dialect and he is always DM ing patients he has thousands of followers
Hi Dr. Makis @makisw my wife has Hodgkins Lymphoma. I am trying to follow you on your official instagram (follow request sent by username thebrowncanadian ) as its set to private.
I’ve emailed you on your official email with the email titled “Wife’s Biopsy confirmed NSHL”. Please get back to me as soon as possible! We are currently following your high grade dosage protocol as we are stage 3-4.
Thank you Dr. Makis. God bless you and your family.