BREAKING NEWS: Big Pharma has attacked our FENBENDAZOLE in CANCER Paper! Retraction with a fraudulent reason...
BREAKING NEWS: Big Pharma has attacked our FENBENDAZOLE in CANCER Paper!
They have now retracted our Fenbendazole paper using a fraudulent excuse. You can read it yourself.
Nothing wrong with the paper. The attack is directly aimed at me for helping 8000+ cancer patients.
The man behind this vicious attack on Cancer patients is the paper’s Chief Editor, Maurie Markman MD, President of City of Hope Cancer Centers and former Vice President of Clinical Research at MD Anderson
They want Cancer patients with NO OPTIONS and NO HOPE!
Write to Maurie and tell him how you feel about his vicious attack on cancer patients.
(If you want my honest opinion, as a cancer patient if you go outside mainstream Oncology, they want you dead)
Don’t let these Cancer Drug Cartel criminals get away with cancer patient abuse like this!
I really hope you never get cancer. If you do all of the conventional treatment which my husband did do, You will probably be left disabled by neuropathy and lymphedema. Even before the treatments began we combined the proposed traditional cut burn and poison, with Dr Makis protocol. He is alive because of Dr Makis. He is disabled because of conventional. Many of our friends are battling cancers of many varieties. Too many. Those who added in Dr Makis protocol are still here Despite all predictions by the conventional doctors Despite all predictions by the conventional doctors. We keep burying the others Who were "good patients" and questioned nothing and did exactly what their team said to do.
Pharma and their fraud doctors are legit sociopaths!